AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $103.17

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.17 and last traded at $103.23, with a volume of 3758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,513.17 and a beta of 1.02.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AppFolio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.