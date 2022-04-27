Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

ARI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 70,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,899. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,029,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

