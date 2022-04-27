APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.45

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 8755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

APG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.81 million. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of APi Group by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 216,346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of APi Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 944.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,318 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of APi Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

