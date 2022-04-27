APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.45

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 8755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.
APG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of APi Group by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 216,346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of APi Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 944.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,318 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of APi Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period.
About APi Group (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APi Group (APG)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.