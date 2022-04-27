APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Down 2.5%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06.

Get APA Group alerts:

APA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.