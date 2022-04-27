Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,702 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of AON worth $65,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in AON by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in AON by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AON by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

AON stock traded down $10.22 on Wednesday, reaching $311.22. 847,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,154. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

