Analyzing Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) & Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Credit Suisse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -116.85% 3.21% Credit Suisse Group -5.87% -0.59% -0.03%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dune Acquisition and Credit Suisse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Credit Suisse Group 3 8 3 0 2.00

Credit Suisse Group has a consensus price target of $8.34, indicating a potential upside of 23.32%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Credit Suisse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group $24.83 billion 0.72 -$1.81 billion ($0.70) -9.66

Dune Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credit Suisse Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Credit Suisse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats Dune Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services. It also provides financing and lending solutions, including consumer credit and real estate mortgage lending, real asset lending relating to ship, and aviation financing for UHNWI; standard and structured hedging, and lombard lending solutions, as well as collateral trading services; and investment banking solutions, such as global securities sales, trading and execution, capital raising, and advisory services. In addition, the company offers banking solutions, such as payments, accounts, debit and credit cards, and product bundles; asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, hedge funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 311 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

