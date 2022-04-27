Analysts Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) PT at $119.33

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.64.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.03. 3,625,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average of $122.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 21.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

