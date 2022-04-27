Analysts Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediciNova.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNOV. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MNOV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 41,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,157. The company has a market capitalization of $135.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

