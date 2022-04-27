Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $249,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $111,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,096 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,160. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

