Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 103,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $59,725,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 500,868 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,324,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 484,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 183,992 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,462 shares during the last quarter.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

