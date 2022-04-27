Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will announce $18.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.46 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $7.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $79.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $81.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $133.40 million, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $158.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%.

URGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,425 shares of company stock worth $79,078. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,615,000. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the period.

URGN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. 200,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.