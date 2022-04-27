Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) to report $478.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479.50 million and the lowest is $477.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $433.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.61. The company had a trading volume of 336,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

