Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will report $500.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $508.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $493.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. 907,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

