AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.46. The company had a trading volume of 912,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,377. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

