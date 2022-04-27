American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
ACC remained flat at $$64.75 during trading on Wednesday. 204,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,408. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
