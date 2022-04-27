AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.70

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.70 and last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 2846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 32.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

