AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.70

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.70 and last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 2846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.
In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 32.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
