Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.

ABEV stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 137.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 79,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 92.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,498 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 52.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 39.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 51.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

