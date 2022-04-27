Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $98.47 on Wednesday, reaching $2,274.53. The stock had a trading volume of 203,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,653.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,777.11.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,293.88.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Corvex Management LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 69,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $199,939,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 5,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

