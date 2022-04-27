Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shares rose 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.52 and last traded at $147.35. Approximately 2,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 477,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.69.

AMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.09.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 101.79% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,247,219.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $2,030,009.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $135,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

