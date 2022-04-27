Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of +7.5-9% yr/yr to ~$3.08-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS.
NYSE ALLE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,129. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.63. Allegion has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,477,000 after purchasing an additional 292,180 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
