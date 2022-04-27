Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of +7.5-9% yr/yr to ~$3.08-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS.

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,129. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.63. Allegion has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,477,000 after purchasing an additional 292,180 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

