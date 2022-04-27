Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.Allegion also updated its FY22 guidance to 5.55-5.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.40.

ALLE stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Allegion by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Allegion by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

