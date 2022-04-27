Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Raised by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Align Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $793,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $38.15 on Wednesday, hitting $323.15. 56,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,921. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.93 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.50.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

