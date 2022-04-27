Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 295,807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $68,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,286,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,149,313. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $239.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $239.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average is $125.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.