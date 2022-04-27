Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.33-$8.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.330-$8.430 EPS.

NYSE ARE traded down $5.57 on Wednesday, hitting $187.43. 33,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

