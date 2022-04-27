Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.33-$8.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.330-$8.430 EPS.
NYSE ARE traded down $5.57 on Wednesday, hitting $187.43. 33,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.80.
In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
