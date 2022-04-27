Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.330-$8.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.33-$8.43 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.80.

NYSE:ARE traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $187.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,025,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,934,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

