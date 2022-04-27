Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.330-$8.430 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.33-$8.43 EPS.

NYSE ARE traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,655 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,934,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,738,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.