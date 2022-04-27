Aleph.im Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $52.80 million and $557,207.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,383,073 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

