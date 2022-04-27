Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

NYSE AIN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.22. 973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. Albany International has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Albany International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Albany International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Albany International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Albany International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

