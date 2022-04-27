Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives $29.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. 19,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,194. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 828.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

