Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Shares of Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.03 and traded as high as C$5.20. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 111,810 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of C$459.67 million and a PE ratio of -35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

