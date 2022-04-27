Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,824. The firm has a market capitalization of C$719.81 million and a P/E ratio of 75.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$45.91.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$327.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$287.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

