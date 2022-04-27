Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $21.02 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 13.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $21,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SCHV stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.41. 457,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,532. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

