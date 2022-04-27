Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 318,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 219,621 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 145,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,778. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23.

