Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADIL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. 59,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,530. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

