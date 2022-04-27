Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,364,966,000 after acquiring an additional 224,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. 1,650,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,924,457. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $185.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

