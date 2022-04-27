ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. ACCO Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.48-1.58 EPS.

ACCO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 12,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $427,721.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.