AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

About AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

