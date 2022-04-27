$97.83 Million in Sales Expected for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will report sales of $97.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the highest is $98.36 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year sales of $498.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.90 million to $500.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $645.45 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $653.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of BRLT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 75,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,144. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $151,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,899.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $5,025,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

