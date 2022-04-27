$782.10 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) to report $782.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $774.90 million and the highest is $793.48 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $627.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 32.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,816,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,290,000 after buying an additional 445,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,821,000 after buying an additional 131,942 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,221,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. 1,037,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,287. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

