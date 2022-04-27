$78.63 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will report $78.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.79 million. CareDx posted sales of $67.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $339.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $347.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $399.20 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $403.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 900,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,905. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 0.68. CareDx has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $96.88.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $201,215.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,930. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in CareDx by 4,639.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CareDx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 509,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 431,521 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,625,000 after acquiring an additional 407,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after buying an additional 405,392 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

