$724.57 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) will post $724.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $715.00 million and the highest is $736.80 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $670.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.36. 553,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,765. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $319.29 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

