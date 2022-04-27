$722.11 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) to announce $722.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.40 million to $743.90 million. Viasat posted sales of $595.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 785,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,285. Viasat has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 130.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Viasat by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

