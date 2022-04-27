$564.71 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) to announce $564.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $586.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $547.64 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $512.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.39.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE APO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 38,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

