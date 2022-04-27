$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) to report $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.66 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $20.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.17. 433,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,287. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.86.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

