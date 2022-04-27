$4.35 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will post $4.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the lowest is $4.10 million. MediWound posted sales of $5.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.89 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $35.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MediWound by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MediWound stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 62,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,336. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.40. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

