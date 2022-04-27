$362.60 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) will post sales of $362.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.72 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $360.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 98,287 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IART stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.61. The company had a trading volume of 764,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

