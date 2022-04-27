$350.03 Million in Sales Expected for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will report $350.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SouthState’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.40 million to $360.70 million. SouthState reported sales of $358.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SouthState will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after acquiring an additional 817,881 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in SouthState by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,840,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SouthState by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SouthState by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,332 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,556. SouthState has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.14.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

