26 Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Shares Up 1.1%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

