$190,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) to announce $190,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $250,000.00. BioCardia reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year sales of $750,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $630,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 87.02% and a negative net margin of 1,243.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCDA. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.32. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

