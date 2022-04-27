$162.70 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will post sales of $162.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.00 million and the lowest is $157.06 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $134.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $681.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.13 million to $695.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $762.12 million, with estimates ranging from $636.79 million to $795.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,676,000 after buying an additional 599,484 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after buying an additional 1,227,013 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,052,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,115,000 after buying an additional 85,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,634,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,277,000 after buying an additional 107,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. 977,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,638. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

